ELKO — Snip, snip. A tiny, superfluous piece of sea-blue cloth fell to the floor. A sewing machine hummed along like many bees in a flower field. Other machines lie dormant, but only for a short time. When put to use, their rhythmic chatter would lend even more life to the small room.
Restoration Time is no larger than 10 by 10 feet, but it feels like a factory, just the same.
Owner Avila Lara has been sewing since she was a little girl.
“My mom used to sew and I stood by her side,” said Lara, whose mother sewed for other people.
When she was 12 years old she studied under a professional seamstress in Mexico.
Later, Lara worked at Vogue Services where she acquired a number of other sewing skills.
“After a few years it was so easy for me,” she said. “I started loving it. I have a lot of experience doing this.”
“It’s a gift from above,” she said about her skills.
Lara formerly owned Lupe’s Alterations in Elko but moved for several years. Now that she is back, she has reopened under a new name.
Besides alterations, Lara does repair work and can custom-make clothing and other items. She has recently started creating purses, head coverings and other personalized items.
Lara works with top of the line equipment, including a professional burn-free steam iron, a Juki serger and a heavy, metal sewing machine.
People needing alterations or repair work can make an appointment or stop by. Lara says it is best that the person who will be wearing the clothing item come in so she can accurately pin the article while they try it on.
