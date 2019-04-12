ELKO - Eight sales associates and representatives with Coldwell Banker Algerio Q-Team Realty in Elko were recently named members of the company’s 2018 International Sterling Society. Sterling Society members are among the top 25 percent of all Coldwell Banker sales associates and representatives worldwide. The Algerio Q-Team members named to the Sterling Society are Jody Dee Hensley, Sandra Avila, Alexis Garrett, Vicki Lloyd, Janell Silva, Fabiola Talamantes, Brenda Claiborne and Aubrey Lauborough.
These Q-Team members “are dedicated to their customers, ensuring they have the tools and expertise to make the right decisions and guiding them as they realize their dream of homeownership,” said Charlie Young, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. “I’m thrilled that we can acknowledge them for their outstanding work.”
“It’s amazing and a testament to the hard work and dedication to the real estate profession that Jody, Sandra, Alexis, Vicki, Janell, Fabiola, Brenda and Aubrey have been able to achieve the level of success they have,” said Jim Winer, broker/owner of Coldwell Banker Algerio Q-Team Realty. “To be in the top 25 percent of the 92,000 Coldwell Banker real estate professionals in the world, right here out of rural northeastern Nevada, is quite an accomplishment.”
Coldwell Banker Algerio/ Q-Team Realty has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker System for 28 years. The office is located at 700 Idaho St. in Elko and 114 Tonka Lane in Spring Creek, can be reached at 738-4078 and 738-9866 and can be viewed on the web at www.CBElko.com.
