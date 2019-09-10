Albertsons adds new look and products

ELKO – The local Albertsons has been getting an extensive facelift and remodel the past couple of months. The remodeling is now finished and the store managers are excited to kick off the grand reopening at 9 a.m. Sept. 11.
“The
Starbucks has been great, so far,” said Matt Kehoe, store director.
The new Starbucks in the front of the store is a quick-stop shop, Kehoe said.
“In the
deli we have added a heat and eat section where people can grab meals that haven’t been loaded with preservatives and they are set to go in the microwave,” Kehoe said. “We also added a wing bar and a soup bar. In the bakery we added a cream island case, which is 100 percent real cream. You don’t see that nowadays.”
Kehoe said the store has added an organic section in produce. Albertsons now has the largest variety of organic produce in the region, according to Kehoe.
The store also expanded the meat department, added a sushi station and enlarged the floral presence.
“We added at least a thousand new 'SKUs' in the wine department,” Kehoe said.
According to Kehoe, Albertsons stores typically go through a revamping about every seven years.
“It’s exciting, for sure,” said Andrew Huey, assistant store director.
During the grand re-opening the director will unveil the store’s newly painted cowboy boot, situated in the front of the building.
232 3rd Street - Fast Computer Repair
Owner: Tasa Properties LLC
Taxable Value: $87,657
Constructed: 1910
238 3rd Street - vacant
Owner: Nevtahrado LLC
Taxable Value: $59,174
Constructed: 1937
245 3rd St - vacant
Owner: Ormaza Series LLC
Taxable Value: $543,203
Constructed: 1939
275 3rd St - Post Office
Owner: USA (Post Office)
Taxable Value: $1,048,666
Constructed: 1920
303 3rd St - vacant
Owner: Vacant/Parker Solutions
Taxable Value: $60,543
Constructed: ??
345 4th Street - Commercial Casino
Owner: Northern Nevada Asset Holdings
Taxable Value: $1,791,957
Constructed: 1903
345 4th Street - Commercial Casino
Owner: Northern Nevada Asset Holdings
Taxable Value: $1,791,957
Constructed: 1903
321 5th St - Nevada State Bank
Owner: Nevada State Bank
Taxable Value: $393,511
Constructed: 1916
369 5th St - Carlin Trend
Owner: DC & DJ Knight
Taxable Value: $198,463
Constructed: 1949
374 & 376 5th St - Cowboy Joe & Stray Dog
Owner: City Center One LLC
Taable Value: $177,089
Constructed: 1934
382 5th St -McAdoo's
Owner: City Center One LLC
Taable Value: $177,089
Constructed: 1934
386 5th St - Indigo - Gifts That Inspire
Owner: City Center One LLC
Taable Value: $177,089
Constructed: 1934
392 5th - LCA Building
Owner: J Quaid Investments Series 2 LLC
Taxable Value:
Constructed: 1948
397 5th St - vacant
Owner: Sonora LLC
Taxable Value: $166,009
Constructed: 1910
246 6th St - Aguila de Oro
Owner: Salvador Uribe-Quintero Trust
Taxable Value: $97,011
Constructed: 1968
244 6th St - Tom's Custom Tattoo
Owner: Salvador Uribe-Quintero Trust
Taxable Value: $97,011
Constructed: 1968
332 6th St - Jet Coin Laundry
Owner: Jet Coin LLC
Taxable Value: $296,566
Constructed: 1965
736 Idaho St - Rodeway Inn
Owner: BJHS LLC
Taxable Value: $548,811
Constructed: 1960
801 Idaho St - US Bank
Owner: US Bank National Association
Taxable Value: $637,900
Constructed: 1998
810 Idaho St - Stewart Title Company
Kunz Properties LLC
Taxable Value: $698,414
Built: ??
927 Idaho St - Lisa K. Mendez, attorney
Owner: Patrick & Catalina Laughlin
Taxable Value: $103,189
Constructed: 1905
540 Idaho St - vacant
Owner: 560 Idaho St. LLC
Taxable Value: $844,914
Constructed: 1923
560 Idaho St - Roy's Market
Owner: 560 Idaho St. LLC
Taxable Value: $844,914
Constructed: 1923
618 Idaho St - Premiere Properties & Investments
Owner: Sage Hills Properties & Investments
Taxable Value: $145,806
Constructed: 1967
640 Idaho St - High Desert Engineering
Owner: Sage Hills Properties & Investments
Taxable Value: $145,806
Constructed: 1967
642 Idaho St - Elko Boot & Shoe Repair
Owner: Sage Hills Properties & Investments
Taxable Value: $145,806
Constructed: 1967
678 & 688 Idaho St - Nevada IT & Sierra Electronics
Owner: Kenneth & Barbara Berry
Taxable Value: $128,823
Constructed: 1940
700 Idaho St - Coldwell Banker-Algerio Q-Team Realty
Owner: J Quaid Investments LLC Series 1
Taxable Value: $458,460
Constructed: 1953
452-460 Idaho St - Moon Bar, University of Grappling
Owner: Cucina Investments Inc.
Taxable Value: $216,923
Constructed: 1930
345 Idaho St - Thunderbird Motel
Owner: Stahl Properties Inc.
Taxable Value: $635,834
Taxable Value: $551,189
Constructed: 1965*
405 Idaho St - Wells Fargo
Owner: First National Bank of Nevada
Taxable Value: $784,909
Constructed: 1970
410 Idaho St - vacant
Owner: Ormaza Series
Taxable Value: $74,377
Constructed: 1950
415 Idaho St - Sierra Jewelry & Loan
Owner: Jerry D. O’Connor Trust
Taxable Value: $102,586
Constructed: 1923
416 Idaho St - Anacabe's Elko General Merchandise
Owner: Elko General Merchandise Co.
Taxable Value: $170,280
Constructed: 1900
437-443 Idaho St - Elko Coin & Currency
Owner: Joseph Lemons
Taxable Value: $134,909
Constructed: 1919
442 Idaho St - Cowboys Bar
Owner: Jaden Enterprises LLC
Taxable Value: $189,791
Constructed: 1921
453 Idaho St - vacant
Owner: Shirley S. Higley Trust
Taxable Value: $196,626
Constructed: 1924
460 Idaho St - Moon Bar
Owner: Cucina Investments Inc.
Taxable Value: $216,923
Constructed: 1930
461 Idaho St - Blooms & Grooms
Owner: Vincent M. Embry
Taxable Value: $218,046
Constructed: 1922
462 Idaho St - Dr Matthew H Lipparelli
Owner: Matthew & Theresa Lipparelli
Taxable Value: $64,063
Constructed: 1966
469-477 Idaho St - Hunsaker Inc., YCI Loans
Owner: Vincent M. Embry
Taxable Value: $218,046
Constructed: 1922
480 Idaho Street - vacant
Owner: Sonora LLC
Taxable Value: $166,009
Constructed: 1910
495 Idaho St - Blohm Jewelers
Owner: Theodore & Lina Blohm
Taxable Value: $529,217
Constructed: 1973
505 Idaho St - Esquire Inn
Owner: Bhulabhai & Sadhana Bhakta
Taxable Value: $417,289
Constructed: 1959
518 & 526 Idaho St - Micromine & Vicky Blair Group
Owner: J Quaid Investments LLC Series 2
Taxable Value: $155,971
Constructed: 1948
530 Idaho St - Law Office Center
Owner: DiGrazia & Goicoechea LLC
Taxable Value: $208,037
Constructed: 1920
401 Railroad St - Henderson Bank Building
Owner: Cavanaugh & Cavanaugh LLC
Tax Valuation: $577,606
Constructed: 1922
401-419-421 Railroad St - Taber Building
Owner: Catherine Wines
Taxable Value: $164,954
Constructed: 1919
425 Railroad St - Tiger's Eye Karate
Owner: Autumn Weight
Taxable Value: $92,149
Constructed: 1919
433 Railroad St - Tiki Hut
Owner: Michael B. Nye
Taxable Value: $83,086
Constructed: 1909
439 Railroad St - Jackson Hewitt Tax Services
Owner: Phillip George Brown
Taxable Value: $48,397
Constructed: 1914
449 Railroad St - Cabo Bar
Owner: Michael R. Jennings
Taxable Value: $55,723
Constructed: 1916
451 Railroad St - Elko Barber Shop
Owner: Teodora & Eusebio Puentes
Taxable Value: $51,149
Constructed: 1916
455-457 Railroad St - Wild Iris Yoga
Owner: Anita T. Anacabe
Taxable Value: $63,631
Constructed: 1910
465 Railroad St - Goldie's Bar
Owner: Ronald Allen Goldie
Taxable Value: $69,580
Constructed: 1921
475 Railroad St -Glennon & Sandoval CPA
Nevada State Bank
Taxable Value: $99,051
Built: ??
501 Railroad St - Western Folklife Center
Owner: The Western Folklife Center
Taxable Value: $481,463
Constructed: 1911
340 Commercial St - Stockmen's Casino
Owner: Northern Nevada Asset Holdings
Taxable Value: $7,958,994
Constructed: 1969
340 Commercial St - Stockmen's Casino
Owner: Northern Nevada Asset Holdings
Taxable Value: $7,958,994
Constructed: 1969
400 Commercial St - Silver Dollar Club
Owner: MKR Portfolio LLC
Taxable Value: $131,506
Constructed: 1919
418 Commercial St - Elko Trophy & Engraving
Owner: Dale & Vicky Andrus Trust
Taxable Value: $119,469
Constructed: 1919
418 Commercial St - Picture This
Owner: Dale & Vicky Andrus Trust
Taxable Value: $119,469
Constructed: 1919
440 Commercial St - Bodily's Furniture
Owner: Gillins Properties Series 1 LLC
Taxable Value: $203,443
Constructed: 1928
450 Commercial St - Machi's Saloon & Grill
Owner: DGS Cattle Company LLC
Taxable Value: $85,189
Constructed: 1918
460 Commercial St - Ogi's Deli
Owner: Isabel Fagoaga
Taxable Value: $87,434
Constructed: 1967
500 Commercial St - JM Capriola Co
Owner: JM Capriola Co. Inc.
Taxable Value: $151,040
Constructed: 1919
516 Commercial St - DLC
Owner: Jacques G. Errecart
Taxable Value: $169,531
Constructed: 1910
524-528 Commercial St
Owner: Patray Assets LLP
Taxable Value: $122,263
Constructed: 1928
536 Commercial St - Ace Glass
Owner: Ace Glass Company
Taxable Value: $118,471
Constructed: 1932
542 Commercial St - Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum
Owner: Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum
Taxable Value: $93,800
Constructed: 1907
548 Commercial St - G-Spot Bar
Owner: Gremel & Reutner Properties Inc.
Taxable Value: $113,820
Constructed: 1961
570 Commercial St - vacant
Owner: Shigamo Development Inc.
Taxable Value: $292,123
Constructed: 1926
576 Commercial St - Coffee Mug Family Restaurant
Owner: Shigamo Development Inc.
Taxable Value: $292,123
Constructed: 1926
588 Commercial St - Smokey Vibes Hookah Lounge
Owner: MPLDP LLC
Taxable Value: $142,454
Constructed: 1964
592 Commercial St - Amigo USA
Owner: MPLDP LLC
Taxable Value: $142,454
Constructed: 1964
600 & 604 Commercial St - under renovation
Owner: Jeffery C. Dalling
Taxable Value: $275,623
Constructed: 1898
608 Commercial St - Chique, Unique & Antique
Owner: SPD Properties LLC
Taxable Value: $167,560
Constructed: 1920
616 Commercial St - Young Life Center
Owner: Young Life
Taxable Value: $111,203
Constructed: 1916
638 Commercial St - Evergreen Flower Shop
Owner: Heguy LLC
Taxable Value: $94,814
Constructed: 1933
676 Commercial St - Crystal 5 Theatre
Owner: United Entertainment Corp.
Taxable Value: $1,103,820
Constructed: 1979
700 Commercial St - boarding house
Owner: Wanda L. Wright Jayo Trust
Taxable Value: $106,311
Constructed: 1889
744 Commercial St - Southwest Gas
Owner: Stenovich Family Investments
Taxable Value: $351,474
Constructed: 1973
778 Commercial St - La Fiesta Restaurant
Owner: Adolpho Gaeta
Taxable Value: $222,746
Constructed: 1961
790 Commercial St - Kidwell&Gallagher - General Moly
Owner: Kidwell Center LLC
Taxable Value: $250,566
Constructed: 1980
346 Silver St - Telescope Lanes
Owner: 346 Silver Street LLC
Taxable Value: $431,283
Constructed: 1930
351 Silver St - Luciano's Bar & Restaurant
Owner: Lucianos Series Property
Taxable Value: $189,251
Constructed: 1948
776 Silver St - Thurston Construction Testing
Owner: Daniel & Paula Thurston
Taxable Value: $87,409
Constructed: 1972
246 Silver St - Star Hotel Bar & Restaurant
Owner: Ygoa Ltd.
Taxable Value: $272,191
Constructed: 1909
301 Silver St - Hometown Solutions Insurance
(Info not available)
308 & 310 Silver St - Downtown Barbershop & Elko Fly Shop
Owner: David & Debra Knight
Taxable Value: $122,486
Constructed: 1930
336 Silver St - The Paint Store
Owner: Richard Umscheid
Taxable Value: $87.860
Constructed: 1967
