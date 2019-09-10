{{featured_button_text}}
Albertsons adds new look and products

Matt Kehoe, Albertsons store director and Andrew Huey, assistant director, stock pumpkins in anticipation of fall and the store's celebration Wednesday.

 CYNTHIA DELANEY cdelaney@elkodaily.com

ELKO – The local Albertsons has been getting an extensive facelift and remodel the past couple of months. The remodeling is now finished and the store managers are excited to kick off the grand reopening at 9 a.m. Sept. 11.

“The Starbucks has been great, so far,” said Matt Kehoe, store director.

The new Starbucks in the front of the store is a quick-stop shop, Kehoe said.

“In the deli we have added a heat and eat section where people can grab meals that haven’t been loaded with preservatives and they are set to go in the microwave,” Kehoe said. “We also added a wing bar and a soup bar. In the bakery we added a cream island case, which is 100 percent real cream. You don’t see that nowadays.”

Kehoe said the store has added an organic section in produce. Albertsons now has the largest variety of organic produce in the region, according to Kehoe.

The store also expanded the meat department, added a sushi station and enlarged the floral presence.

“We added at least a thousand new 'SKUs' in the wine department,” Kehoe said.

According to Kehoe, Albertsons stores typically go through a revamping about every seven years.

“It’s exciting, for sure,” said Andrew Huey, assistant store director.

During the grand re-opening the director will unveil the store’s newly painted cowboy boot, situated in the front of the building.

