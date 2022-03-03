Andreozzi earns real estate Pinnacle Award

ELKO -- Juan Martinez, broker/owner of Century 21 Americana, announced that Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized sales affiliate Delmo Andreozzi with the Century 21 2021 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award.

"The Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award is an integral part of our brand's commitment to excellence and recognizes Delmo's dedication to making each and every client interaction a positive one," said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate.

The annual award is based on results from the Century 21 Quality Service Survey which is e-mailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, an agent must receive completed customer surveys for at least 80 percent of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95 percent or better for two consecutive years.

"Delmo provides clients with knowledge and advice related to their real estate transaction and offers them confidence during what may be the most significant purchase of a lifetime," said Martinez.

"The power of the Century 21 brand rests on the shoulders of the relentless sales professionals like Delmo Andreozzi who always elevate and give 121% to their clients throughout the entire client relationship," said Michael Miedler. "So as we celebrate their accomplishments we understand that delivering extraordinary experiences is what homebuyers, sellers and property investors deserve, and they should be demanding from their real estate company and agent of choice."

Andreozzi will receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the Century 21 Global Conference.

