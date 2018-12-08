ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Anheuser-Busch InBev notified employees Thursday of an unspecified number of layoffs to its brewing team in St. Louis.
The Belgian-based brewer, which has its North American headquarters in St. Louis, confirmed the layoffs to the Post-Dispatch but declined to disclose the number of affected employees.
A-B InBev has several thousand employees at its brewery south of downtown and an aluminum plant in Arnold.
"We are implementing a limited number of targeted changes to our Supply organization in our North American zone," A-B spokesman Josh Gold said in a email. "The changes, which affect a small number of salaried positions, are intended to better align our operations with our commercial strategy and to further reduce complexity."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.