Anheuser-Busch's St. Louis brewery

Anheuser-Busch's St. Louis brewery in a photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Anheuser-Busch InBev notified employees Thursday of an unspecified number of layoffs to its brewing team in St. Louis.

The Belgian-based brewer, which has its North American headquarters in St. Louis, confirmed the layoffs to the Post-Dispatch but declined to disclose the number of affected employees.

A-B InBev has several thousand employees at its brewery south of downtown and an aluminum plant in Arnold.

"We are implementing a limited number of targeted changes to our Supply organization in our North American zone," A-B spokesman Josh Gold said in a email. "The changes, which affect a small number of salaried positions, are intended to better align our operations with our commercial strategy and to further reduce complexity."

