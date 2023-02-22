ELKO -- It is a pleasure to announce the 2023 Board for the Elko County Realtors Association. This has been a local organization since 1981.

The association has supported the Elko area for decades through various fundraisers and donated many hours as a group to clean up or serve our community for all kinds of needs that come our way as a neighborhood.

They manage the local database program that is used by all our Realtors for homes on the market (current and sold), along with continuously bringing value to our local real estate industry by education, representation with politicians, and being a trusted resource for the community.

Introducing the ECR Board for 2023:

President- Vicky Blair

President Elect- Ben Cortez

Past President- Kaci Lynch

Vice President/Secretary- Heather Jo Jones

Treasure- Sandra Avila

Directors- Kristina Garcia-Drake, Hattie Lanning-Breschini, Becky Mecham, Carmen Matlock, Tony Odeh

Affiliate Director- Renee Jones

Chief Executive Officer- Denise Taylor

CEO Administrative Assistant- Britni Hagle