Art that sparkles and shines

ELKO – Artist Louise Duckworth has always loved giving new life and purpose to old things. She carefully searches out “finds” that have been stashed away, sold or labeled outdated or left behind for something better. With loving hands, Duckworth takes bits and pieces of old or broken jewelry, binding them together to create a new bauble or a set of cascading earrings that once again become cherished showcases.
Like Rumplestiltskin, Duckworth has the magical ability to “turn straw into gold.”
“I feel really sorry for things that have been put in a drawer and forgotten,” said Duckworth. “At one point somebody loved this. It’s gone out of fashion. I work with things that are pre-1900s if I can get hold of them.”
She feels it is her responsibility to bring it out and give it a new life, making it current so that someone will once again want to wear that piece of art.
Duckworth, originally from England, is a graduate of Falmouth Art and Design. She finished with a degree in graphic arts and worked for some time in the field.
Later she married, moved to the United States and raised a family, all the while working on one type of creative project or another. She tried stamping and card making but later gravitated to jewelry making.
“I’m like a magpie,” Duckworth said. “If it sparkles, I am all over it.”
Duckworth sources her supplies via Etsy and antique stores. She has also purchased pieces known as new-old stock from old factories of the ‘50s and ‘60s.
“It was made to be made into jewelry but was stored away in a warehouse,” Duckworth said. “Even though I am using new chain it is actually old chain that has just never been used.”
Her preference is to buy old necklaces and take them apart and make them into new ornamental work. In a sense, the piece already has energy and a history, according to Duckworth.
Duckworth is highly influenced by the Art Deco period, the clothing styles of the 1940s and 50s, and by Victorian design.
Duckworth worked the art show gamut when she lived in the Midwest. Now she sells her jewelry at DuncanLittleCreek Gallery and on Facebook and Instagram.
Her display at the gallery is a visual delight. Old broaches and dress clips that used to be the height of fashion shine again as modern necklaces and bracelets. Her logo, a photo of a chocolate robin, is attached to each piece as a sales tag.
“Everybody asks where I came up with the name,” Duckworth said. “The English robin is very different than the American robin. He has a bright orange breast in the middle of winter.”
Like Duckworth, the birds are not at all shy.
They are feisty and distinctly English. Duckworth also recommends that chocolate should be an everyday experience.
“It is certainly on my food pyramid,” she said.
Her business cards are printed with the saying, “Make your heart sing.” This saying symbolizes her ideology.
According to Duckworth, jewelry is what we can add to our lives to make our lives brighter. She feels that no one needs to justify wearing something pretty.
“Some days you just need that sparkle in your life.”
