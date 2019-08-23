ELKO – Artifex Furniture, a flourishing cabinet and millworks business, started with a stop at Joann for fabric, a quick replication of an ottoman on Pinterest, and an instant Facebook sale.
“Five ottomans later they started being tufted and had decorative nail heads, and they had storage,” said co-owner Lisa Albitre. “Then someone approached us and said that was cool but could we build a table. We said, sure.”
Lisa made a Facebook page and things “went wild.”
“We just started getting likes constantly and custom requests did not stop coming in,” Lisa said. “We were both working full time and doing this after work. It very quickly progressed. Now, four years later and this is all we do.”
“It’s all self-taught,” said Remick Albitre.
Remick’s father did teach him a few things, but mostly he learned from reading books and watching YouTube videos on furniture making.
The Albitres go out of their way to increase their woodworking knowledge. They and their staff recently toured Savannah Millworks in Savannah, Georgia. The experience opened their eyes to a number of new practices and machinery needs for their shop, including a new CNC router.
“The real goal is to learn new stuff,” Remick said. “The positive byproduct of that is bringing that innovation to Elko.”
The Albitres grew up in Spring Creek and met on the same school bus. They lived in the region for about nine years then lived in a few different places. They returned about two years ago.
Social media has really helped them promote their business.
“We probably garner 75 percent of our business [from Facebook] and 25 percent comes from word-of-mouth,” Lisa said.
“We post on there almost every day,” Remick said.
The Albitres do consultations for just about any type of custom work. Their main emphasis is on kitchen remodeling, including custom-built cabinetry.
Lisa does three-dimensional rendering using a couple of computer programs. This allows customers to see “the look” in their own space before construction even begins.
Although the Albitres have branched out into doing bigger projects like kitchen remodels and installing garage cabinetry, they still make one-of-a-kind pieces of furniture.
“If it’s related to lumber we can do it,” said Lisa. “We do lots of dining tables and coffee tables.”
“Basically, we do everything from interior consulting to the finished product,” Remick said.
“Our motto is “design, build and install,” Lisa said.
The Albitres have also made a commitment to help support other local, small businesses, buying many of their supplies in the community.
