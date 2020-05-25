Battle Born Wildlife: Family, friends, passion

SPRING CREEK — A local business is much more than simply a bottom line or a dollar value.
Battle Born Wildlife started in 2017 and consists of five people; some family — all friends — every member sharing the love of the outdoors.
The company created by Jacob Roumanos, David Collins, Anthony Collins, Gretchen Plank and Ben Braunstadter specializes in videography of the outdoors — primarily hunting — and hunting apparel.
Currently in the season of shed hunting, the group often hikes to a number of locations in search of a variety of antlers, which just so happens to be the company logos on their apparel — elk and mule deer both.
“We all grew up together and went to middle school together. We have been friends for a long time,” said Jacob Roumanos. “We all have a passion for being outdoors and hunting, and we want to share that passion with everyone.”
The company designs its own logos and chooses the materials, which it outsources to have stitched or sewn.
“Valley Boot & Shoe Repair (1344 Idaho Str., in Elko) stitched some leather-patch hats for us,” Roumanos said.
Currently, Battle Born Wildlife’s lineup of hats, T-shirts, hoodies and beanies are available on the company website at battlebornwildlife.com, where some examples of shorts films and hunting videos are available to watch.
“We also sell our apparel at Gun World & Archery,” Roumanos said.
The group usually hosts a tag-result party to fundraise money for Nevada Outdoorsmen in Wheelchairs but had to cancel during the recent Nevada Division of Wildlife big-game draw for 2020 due to COVID-19.
“We plan on doing it again next year,” Roumanos said. “We are possibly doing a gun raffle online this summer.”
Battle Born Wildlife is a reminder of the importance of family, friends, sharing a passion and spending time together — and apart — during a difficult crisis.
If anyone wants to get outdoors, hunt, fish, hike, take photos, video their passions or purchase some new gear, visit battlebornwildlife.com and follow the group on Facebook and Instagram or stop by Gun World & Archery, at 2516 Noddle Lane, in Elko.
