Battle Born Wildlife: Family, friends, passion

The company designs its own logos and chooses the materials, which it outsources to have stitched or sewn.

“Valley Boot & Shoe Repair (1344 Idaho Str., in Elko) stitched some leather-patch hats for us,” Roumanos said.

Currently, Battle Born Wildlife’s lineup of hats, T-shirts, hoodies and beanies are available on the company website at battlebornwildlife.com, where some examples of shorts films and hunting videos are available to watch.

“We also sell our apparel at Gun World & Archery,” Roumanos said.

The group usually hosts a tag-result party to fundraise money for Nevada Outdoorsmen in Wheelchairs but had to cancel during the recent Nevada Division of Wildlife big-game draw for 2020 due to COVID-19.

“We plan on doing it again next year,” Roumanos said. “We are possibly doing a gun raffle online this summer.”

Battle Born Wildlife is a reminder of the importance of family, friends, sharing a passion and spending time together — and apart — during a difficult crisis.