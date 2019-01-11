ELKO -- Tammy Bawcom has been awarded the prestigious Certified Residential Specialist Designation by the Residential Real Estate Council, the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of Realtors.
Realtors who receive the CRS designation have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate. Only 29,000 Realtors nationwide have earned the credential.
Home buyers and sellers can be assured that CRS designees subscribe to the strict Realtor Code of Ethics, have been trained to use the latest tactics and technologies, and are specialists in helping clients maximize profits and minimize costs when buying or selling a home.
Tammy Bawcom is the broker/owner of Bawcom Real Estate. She is a member of the Elko County Association of Realtors and holds the CDPE (Certified Distressed Property Expert) and GRI (Graduate Realtor Institute) designations.
Bawcom continues to educate herself to support her clients in the ever changing world of real estate. She works with both sellers and buyers, and can be reached at 340-5263 or 753-6379.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.