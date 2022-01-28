Bear paws, baffles, boots and being prepared for winter

ELKO -- MedX AirOne Rotor Wing Lead Pilot Nathan Gnehm sets down the Bell 407 in a layer of soft snow. As he works the skids into the snow under the nose of the helicopter, he rests the rear of the craft on the bear paws that are attached to the skids. These bear paws act like snowshoes, dispersing the weight of the helicopter so that it doesn’t sink into the snow. They are one of the safety measures used by air medical services across the nation to ensure they can continue to provide essential services during inclement weather.

“We (MedX AirOne) often respond to emergency requests in remote locations,” Gnehm said, “and soft snow can be an issue for landing helicopters. Another safety measure is the deflection baffles. These protect the intake from any snow or ice that may be in the air because if the snow gets into the engine we are in trouble.”

Despite winter temperatures in Northern Nevada dropping below freezing, and having to cross peaks above 10,000 feet in elevation, MedX AirOne must be prepared to transport patients with little to no notice.

“If conditions are right in the winter we can safely load and transport a 350-pound patient and the crew. The 407 is powerful enough to allow us to do that. So far, I have never had to refuse to take a parent because of a safety concern.”

MedX AirOne also utilizes Pilatus PC-12 airplanes. Kevin Smith, one of MedX AirOne’s Pilatus PC-12 pilots, explains the aircraft has a system on the leading edge of the wing called a deicing boot that is essential for flying in icing conditions. The deicing boot allows the pilot to mechanically remove ice that may begin to build up in flight. Kevin describes the system as almost like a balloon: “The pneumatic system pumps air into the boot, expanding and deflating, so that the ice cracks and sheds off the wing.”

Sometimes the weather is too severe for air medical transport. This is when MedX AirOne utilizes its fleet of ambulances.

“Regularly, our ground ambulances provide 911 emergency medical services to the City of Wells and surrounding area,” Nancy Abrams, MedX AirOne’s EMS manager, said. ”They work with our critical care air team to transport the critically ill and injured patients from the hospital to the airport and they provide non-emergent transport to larger facilities outside the area. However, when travel by air is not possible due to weather, our ground service will transport our flight teams and patients to the care they need in Salt Lake City, Reno, Twin Falls and elsewhere.”

MedX AirOne’s fleet of ground ambulances consists of Type 1 and Type 2 ambulances, which are either 4WD or AWD. The EMTs that drive them are no strangers to winter roads. Most live locally and train for all road conditions. Each vehicle is equipped with chains for icy and snowy roads.

While EMS providers are doing all of these things to make sure they are prepared to provide assistance in the worst of weather, Abrams says there are things the community can do to help emergency responders.

“It’s really important to make sure your house numbers are visible from the street. We want to arrive as quickly as possible and this helps ensure that we do. Keep your driveway and walkways clear of snow and ice. We don’t want to slip while transferring you to our ambulances. Stay on the line with the dispatcher until we arrive. They are our connection to you up until we make personal contact. When operating a vehicle in winter weather be sure you are prepared with essentials: shovel, gloves, blankets, emergency reflectors, first aid kit, flashlights, water, and snacks.”

