ELKO — The Eastern Nevada Agency of the Bureau of Indian Affairs is accepting applications through April 1 for on-call wildland firefighters for the upcoming fire season.
Firefighting handcrews consist of 20 men and women who travel to fires throughout the United States for up to 20 days at a time. They work long hours in remote locations constructing firelines to halt the spread of wildfires. In past years, local ENA firefighters have fought fires in California, Idaho, Nevada and Utah.
“Even though the fire crews are only activated and paid during fires or emergencies, it is an excellent opportunity to gain firefighter training, experience, and earn money at the same time,” said Rob Headley, Assistant Fire Operations Specialist.
Firefighters must be 18 years old prior to June 1, 2019, must be a U.S. citizen, and must pass a pre-employment physical fitness test. The fitness test, or “pack test,” consists of a three-mile walk over flat ground in 45 minutes or less, while carrying a 45 pound-pack.
The Eastern Nevada Agency of the Bureau of Indian Affairs is also accepting applications through May 1, 2019 for camp crew workers for the upcoming fire season. Camp crew members provide support for logistical needs in fire camps.
Camp crew workers must be 16 years old prior to June 1, 2019, must be a U.S. citizen, and must pass a pre-employment physical fitness test and drug test. The fitness test consists of a two-mile walk over flat ground in 30 minutes or less with a 25- pound pack.
Applications for the ENA crew and camp crew are available from the front desk at the Elko BLM Office, located at 3900 E. Idaho St.
