ELKO – As 2018 was winding down, Elko officials and local business owners were looking back at the year’s financial finish and viewing 2019 with hopeful thoughts.
It was a big year for business as sales tax revenue posted an increase in the city of Elko. Commercial building projects included a massive 189,000 square foot service center for Komatsu Equipment Co. on 30 acres at the west end of town.
Komatsu broke ground in October. After its expansion the business will employ about 150 people in the area.
“The construction of the facility will generate quite a bit of sales tax due to the purchase of construction materials,” said Elko City Manager Curtis Calder. “That will be ‘one-time’ sales tax revenue that will have a positive impact on our sales tax numbers during the construction phase. A bigger impact will be the ongoing sales tax impact a larger facility like this one will have over time, as Komatsu will be accepting delivery of large pieces of equipment and parts over the life of the facility. At this point, it would be difficult to predict how big of an impact it will have.”
The city's sales tax revenue has been on the rise, according to Calder.
“For fiscal year 2017/2018 [ending June 2018] consolidated sales taxes were up 5.25 percent over the previous fiscal year,” he said, reaching a total of $13,742,950.
And in the current fiscal year, Calder said the upward trend is continuing.
“With three months having been reported, we are 9.5 percent above the first three months of fiscal year 2017/2018,” he said. “Big commercial projects like Komatsu will only enhance the current trend.”
City licensing technician Debbie Hensler said Elko business license applications have also increased this year. By the end of November, 197 businesses had applied for licenses, up from 161 at the same time last year. Some of the applications are due to new ownership or license renewal; however, a large number of those businesses are brand new.
Three new eateries opened this year in Elko. Garibaldi’s opened in the winter of 2018. Teriyaki Madness and Hunter Ray’s opened this fall. Elkoans love new places to eat and all three businesses saw long lines in the early days after opening.
“I am in the business to feed my neighbors,” Ray, owner of Hunter Ray’s, said. “I haven’t spent much of any daylight not here, and I don’t think I want to spend it anywhere else.”
Billie Crapo, Elko Chamber of Commerce CEO, said, “The chamber had over 80 businesses join in 2018 and we sustain a membership of over 700.”
The chamber fosters growth and change in the community.
“Membership in the chamber is an investment in their community and in Elko County’s future,” Crapo said.
The Downtown Business Association continues to work toward creating new ways to get people into the heart of town to enjoy themselves and shop.
“It has been a very positive year with lots of people attending the events,” DBA vice president and owner of Evergreen Floral Brianne Clark said. “We brought in two new events with the family-friendly local music showcase and the Rides and Rods Car Show. We brought part of the car show down for the wine walk.”
Clark feels there are many visionary business owners downtown.
“Their success is due to the efforts they put into their businesses,” Clark said. “We are already brainstorming for next year.”
Dalling Hall and Modz Arcade opened downtown. Dalling Hall is used primarily for events and other large gatherings. Owner Jeff Dalling also rents out the upstairs to a number of small businesses.
Modz is primarily an entertainment facility but the business also has a small eatery.
While an upward trend in sales tax and increased business license applications sets a tone for a healthy local economy, many locals fretted over the loss of Kmart, one of only two big-box general merchandise stores. After the doors closed, locals were quick to jump on the bandwagon to voice their opinions about what should fill its place.
“A new state-of-the-art swimming pool and recreation space including pickle ball courts, tennis and racquetball would be nice,” Elko resident Lois Ports said.
“A Trader Joe’s and a soup and salad place like Souper Salad would be nice,” Tuscarora resident Gail Rappa said. “An independent bookstore like Sundance Books in Reno would be lovely, too.”
The public will have to wait on what will actually be built inside the space until sometime in January, according to David Fonua, vice president of construction for Meridian Pacific. The building is not in their possession until after the New Year and the company is still in negotiations with a number of national retail chains.
