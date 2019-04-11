{{featured_button_text}}
Sherman Station

Sherman Station serves as the Elko Area Chamber and Visitor Center.

 Cynthia Delaney, Elko Daily Free Press

Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on April 18 at Cook’s Fire Oven & Grill from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.. Business After Hours provides the opportunity to network in order to create and maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community.

Starting their business as Happy Cooks Catering in the Horse Palace’s Kitchen in October 2015, Cook’s has thrived into a storefront business. First opening their doors to their location in Spring Creek in March 2018, Cook’s serves breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week, and boasts a full bar. Their atmosphere will add even more to your flavorful meal with their panoramic views and outdoor patio. Planning an upcoming event? Consider Cook’s for your catering needs. Great for groups of all ages, with multiple cuisine options. Call for more information at 775-777-8177. Also, Like them on Facebook @cooksfireovenandgrill for postings and updates.

Cook’s Fire Oven & Grill’s Business After Hours will be held at 401 Fairway Boulevard in Spring Creek. Join us for an evening of networking, food, beverages, raffles, and fun. Please contact the Elko Area Chamber with any questions at 775-738-7135.

