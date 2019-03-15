ELKO -- Join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on March 21 at Elko Federal Credit Union from 5:30-7 p.m.
Business After Hours provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community.
Founded in 1960 in Elko, Nevada, Elko Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than 14,000 members and $152 million in assets. As Nevada’s ninth largest credit union, Elko FCU offers a complete selection of convenient, innovative and competitive products and services for both personal and business banking needs.
With locations in Elko and Spring Creek, the credit union meets the needs of the local community with convenient branch access, as well as online and mobile banking platforms and at surcharge-free ATMs nationwide through the Co-Op network. For more information, visit elkofcu.org.
Elko Federal Credit Union’s Business After Hours will be held at their Elko location at 2397 Mountain City Highway. Join us for an evening of networking, food, beverages, raffles, and fun.
Contact the Elko Area Chamber with any questions at 775-738-7135.
To Whom It May Concern at Elko Federal Credit Union, I am looking to get a loan of $239,500 to start a food truck business in Elko. Greek/Basque food. Please email me at Zoaf@hotmail.com for details
