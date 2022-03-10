Business After Hours at GNCU

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, March 17, at Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) at 1211 Idaho St. from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Join GNCU at their new location and enjoy an assortment of delicious food items, drinks as well as the opportunity to enter for a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes.

Business After Hours is a free event that’s open to the public, and gives both community and business members the chance to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals, and learn about upcoming events in our area.

Greater Nevada Credit Union is a financial institution for the people of Nevada, by the people of Nevada. You may already know of their acclaimed personal banking, and they also partner in the success of local Nevada businesses.

GNCU offers a range of financial services similar to a bank, like checking accounts, savings accounts, and loans, but, in the ways that matter, they’re not like a bank at all.

They’re measurement of success isn’t maximizing revenue — it’s maximizing the value they bring to their members’ lives; they’re in it for them, for you, and for all of Nevada, because they know that together, we live GREATER.

For more information, call 775-748-3071 or visit their website at gncu.org.

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.

Meghan Micheli is marketing and program coordinator for the Elko Area Chamber.

