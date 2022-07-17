Business After Hours at Ignite Life Chiropractic

ELKO — Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, July 21, at Ignite Life Chiropractic at 780 W. Silver St., Suite 112 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Attendees can expect to enjoy an assortment of delicious food items catered by Dreez.
Also, be sure to sample a variety of tasty beverages and enter for a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes.
Business After Hours is a free event that’s open to the public and gives both community and business members the chance to network to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals, and learn about upcoming events in our area.
Ignite Life Chiropractic (ILC) continually strives to bring hope, health and healing to elko county through specific, scientific chiropractic care by empowering those young and old to express their bodies full health potential.
At ILC, Dr. Josh Byers uses state-of-the-art technology in assessing each practice member to get an exact location of the cause of their health problems.
ILC would love to answer any questions you may have or schedule an appointment that’s convenient for you. Call 775-738-5406 or visit them at ignitelifechiro.com.
We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.