 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Business After Hours at Ignite Life Chiropractic

  • 0
Chamber Checks

ELKO — Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, July 21, at Ignite Life Chiropractic at 780 W. Silver St., Suite 112 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Attendees can expect to enjoy an assortment of delicious food items catered by Dreez.

Also, be sure to sample a variety of tasty beverages and enter for a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes.

Business After Hours is a free event that’s open to the public and gives both community and business members the chance to network to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals, and learn about upcoming events in our area.

Ignite Life Chiropractic (ILC) continually strives to bring hope, health and healing to elko county through specific, scientific chiropractic care by empowering those young and old to express their bodies full health potential.

People are also reading…

At ILC, Dr. Josh Byers uses state-of-the-art technology in assessing each practice member to get an exact location of the cause of their health problems.

ILC would love to answer any questions you may have or schedule an appointment that’s convenient for you. Call 775-738-5406 or visit them at ignitelifechiro.com.

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.

Meghan Micheli is marketing and program coordinator for the Elko Area Chamber.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Looking for a different way to save money? 4 rules for starting your own savings circle

Looking for a different way to save money? 4 rules for starting your own savings circle

If you are trying to find different or extra ways to save money, there's an old option that's making a comeback right now. PennyWise host Teri Barr is talking with Chanelle Bessette, a Personal Finance Expert with NerdWallet, to learn how a savings circle or money pool may work for you. They also share the top four rules to follow to get this idea underway. Previous Pennywise episodes featuring Chanelle: What the Increase in the Federal Interest Rate Means for You and Your Money Four of five Americans are choosing to reallocate their savings More from Chanelle at NerdWallet: 8 Best Banks for Overdrafts What Is Regulation E and How Does It Impact Your Bank Account? How to Save More When Inflation Makes Your Money Count Less Varo vs. Chime: Which Is Better for You? Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US inflation jumps 9.1 percent in June to fresh four-decade high

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News