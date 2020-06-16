Business After Hours at Ignite Life

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, June 18, with Ignite Life Chiropractic at 780 W. Silver St., Suite 112, from 5:30 to 7 p.m

Business After Hours provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community. This is a free event that’s open to the public.

Ignite Life Chiropractic (ILC) continually strives to bring Hope, Health & Healing to Elko County through specific, scientific Chiropractic Care by empowering those young and old to express their bodies' full health potential.

ILC is excited to host Business After Hours and will be providing catering by Luciano's, as well as raffle prizes from local and chamber member businesses.

Please contact the Elko Area Chamber with any questions at 775-738-7135.

Meghan Micheli is the Marketing & Program Coordinator at the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce.

