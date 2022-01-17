Business After Hours at LeeAnne's Floral

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, January 20, at LeeAnne’s Floral Designs at 638 Commercial St. from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Attendees can expect to enjoy an assortment of delicious food items, including a taco bar catered by Dreez, all in a comfortable setting assisted by amenities from Event Source. Be sure to sample a variety of tasty beverages and enter for a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes.

Business After Hours is a free event that’s open to the public, and gives both community and business members the chance to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals, and learn about upcoming events in our area.

LeeAnne's Floral Designs is a family-owned business and professional local florist, offering the best selection of healthy indoor plants in the Elko area. Their fresh flower arrangements are long lasting and made to order.

Their friendly and knowledgeable staff is ready to assist you when you need flowers delivered locally or anywhere in the world. For your convenience, they also offer daily delivery service to local hospitals and funeral homes.

Whatever the occasion, let one of their talented designers create a beautiful, eye-catching fresh or silk floral arrangement that's customized just for you. They offer traditional and contemporary floral design styles that are appropriate for birthdays, anniversaries, get well, new baby, sympathy, holidays or just because.

LeeAnne’s also offers a variety of gifts for any age or occasion including plush stuffed animals, balloon bouquets, candy & chocolates, baby items, home décor, scented candles and more.

For more information, call 775-738-4728 or visit their website at leeannesfloraldesigns.com.

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.

Meghan Micheli is marketing and program coordinator for the Elko Area Chamber.

