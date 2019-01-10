Try 1 month for 99¢
Cynthia Delaney, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Jan. 17, hosted by Medallus Urgent Care in their new location at 1501 Lamoille Highway.

Medallus Urgent Care offers convenient urgent care, including acute sickness and acute injury with an x-ray and lab onsite. They also offer and primary care, including physical exams, biometric screening, and treatment for chronic health problems. And they offer occupational medicine, including drug screenings, work injury evaluation, and first-said care.

All of these benefits are available for you, your family, and your employees.

Medallus Urgent Care offers memberships as well. These can be used for a single individual, a party of two, a family of 3-5, or used as employee health benefits.

Medallus accepts a variety of insurance plans, and also accepts cash payment for visits. If you have no insurance or have a high deductible and want to pay cash, the price is $150 per visit.

Visit www.medalluselko.com for more information on their care, membership and employer solutions.

Business After Hours is a great place to come network your business, meet new people, and learn about community events. There will be beverages, food, and raffles.

This event is free and open to the public and runs from 5:30-7 p.m. Contact the Chamber for more information at 775-738-7135.

Emily Anderson is the marketing and program coordinator for the Elko Area Chamber.

