Business After Hours at MedX AirOne

ELKO — Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, Nov. 17 at MedX AirOne at 803 Murray Way from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Attendees can expect to enjoy an assortment of delicious food items, sample a variety of tasty beverages, and enter for a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes, including two tickets to Silver Stage Players’ “Down the Rabbit Hole: A Whiskey Tasting Adventure.” They will be bringing even more fun to the party by having their first response vehicles and flight assets available for attendees to view.

Business After Hours is a free event that’s open to the public and gives both community and business members the chance to network to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals, and learn about upcoming events in our area.

MedX AirOne’s caring pilots and Critical Care Experts provide air and ground medical care 24 hours-a-day, 7 days-a-week, 365 days-a-year. No yearly membership fee. No surprise unruly bills. No contracts. No paperwork to sign. No renewals.

MedX AirOne sincerely believes every citizen deserves access to quality medical care and transport in the safest most appropriate manner. Their staff believes each hour of every day represents an opportunity to make a difference in their community’s quality of life. Providing this community service is considered a privilege.

MedX AirOne acknowledges how fortunate they are to have aviation and medical staff that share the dedication to a safe and quality environment, the finest in the industry. Their aircraft are consistently staffed and equipped to ensure the highest quality care possible on behalf of the highly critical patients they serve.

For more information, call 775-751-5458 or visit their website at medxairone.com

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.