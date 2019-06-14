ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, June 20, at Riverton Elko, 3750 E. Idaho St. from 5:30-7 p.m.
Business After Hours provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community.
With the organization being around since 1922, and our own Riverton established in Elko in 2001, the years of experience have created a deep-seated value for community and the dealership has made it their mission to be involved by donating over $20,000 to various local organizations, teams and causes every year.
Riverton additionally values their clientele, and General Manager, J.B. Anderson, and his forty-plus, hard-working employees want to make sure to provide customers with excellent service and products.
Anderson said, “Some people think that because we’re a local dealership that we must be more expensive, but that just isn’t true.”
Riverton is confident in their competitive pricing and offer a variety of services that guarantee their customers added quality and satisfaction. Needing tires? Riverton offers a price match guarantee on any name brand tire.
Anderson said, “We will beat anyone else’s tire price, anywhere.” How about an oil change? Riverton will have your oil changed in less than an hour with a tire rotation and car wash included for $49.95.
Give Riverton a call today, at 775-738-5131 for more information.
Join us for an evening of networking, food, beverages, raffles and fun. Please contact the Elko Area Chamber with any questions at 775-738-7135.
