Business After Hours at Ruby Mountain Chiropractic

Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Sept. 16 with Ruby Mountain Chiropractic, The Nectar IV Nutrition and Everything Elko at 618 Idaho Street from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

For this Business After Hours, our hosts will have some tasty foods, refreshing beverages, as well as LOTS of great raffle prizes, including a chance to win one of two Pumpkin Festival Swag Prize Packs.

Business After Hours provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community. This is a free event that’s open to the public.

Ruby Mountain Chiropractic was established in 1999. Doctor Todd Wendell loves the small town feel where he and his staff can connect with people at the most personal level. They know Elko is a working class community and have established a practice to fulfill a need to keep people healthy and working strong.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wendell said, “We live in a day and age where stress from a chemical, physical or even emotional source will keep people from experiencing and connecting. A healthier body will resist stress better allowing people to connect and experience life in an enhanced way.”