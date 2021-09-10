Business After Hours at Ruby Mountain Chiropractic

Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Sept. 16 with Ruby Mountain Chiropractic, The Nectar IV Nutrition and Everything Elko at 618 Idaho Street from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
For this Business After Hours, our hosts will have some tasty foods, refreshing beverages, as well as LOTS of great raffle prizes, including a chance to win one of two Pumpkin Festival Swag Prize Packs.
Business After Hours provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community. This is a free event that’s open to the public.
Ruby Mountain Chiropractic was established in 1999. Doctor Todd Wendell loves the small town feel where he and his staff can connect with people at the most personal level. They know Elko is a working class community and have established a practice to fulfill a need to keep people healthy and working strong.
Wendell said, “We live in a day and age where stress from a chemical, physical or even emotional source will keep people from experiencing and connecting. A healthier body will resist stress better allowing people to connect and experience life in an enhanced way.”
Ruby Mountain Chiropractic has expanded their services to now include The Nectar IV Nutrition. The Nectar offers IV nutrition for those who want to transform their lives by transforming their health. They use medical microscopy to help you identify deficiencies and custom-fit care to meet your health goals. If you have been looking for alternate, natural and holistic ways to change your health at any level, IV nutrition is for you.
If you are struggling with neck or back pain, headaches or migraines, or any other health condition, call Ruby Mountain Chiropractic, today, at 775-777-3033.
Everything Elko is your premier local Print and Digital advertising solution. Let them help your business reach your future audience. Everything Elko offers a local magazine publication, an easy-to-use app, as well as website and social media opportunities. Also, they are your local, community resource for Everything Elko, from the stores to the outdoors; see local business and local articles that fit your lifestyle.
Be sure to mark your calendars and save the date to join Everything Elko for the Pumpkin Festival on Oct. 16 and 17 in Lamoille Grove.