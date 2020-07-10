Business After Hours at Safety First Training

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, July 16, with Safety First Training and Consulting at 1031 Railroad St., Suite 103B from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Business After Hours provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community. This is a free event that’s open to the public.

Safety First has been serving Elko and surrounding areas for 20 years and is your one stop shop for all health and safety services. Most of their services are available in their state of the art facility or at your location and can be tailored to your needs. Services include MSHA surface and underground, CPR, AED, First Aid, Audio-Metric, Respirator Fit and more.

To learn more or to book services, call 775-738-2839 or visit their website at safetyfirstelko.com. For questions or more information about Business After Hours, contact the Elko Area Chamber at 775-738-7135.

Meghan Micheli is marketing and program coordinator for the Elko Area Chamber.

