ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Oct. 17 with Northeastern Nevada Museum at 1515 Idaho St. from 5:30-7 p.m.
Business After Hours provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community.
The Northeastern Nevada Museum features art and local history exhibits as well as extensive wildlife habitat dioramas. Six galleries occupy more than 20,000 square feet.
Some current exhibits, temporarily on display, include documentary photography depicting Georgian life and culture by Irakli Dzneladze, as well as photography of the working African American Cowboy in the southern American States by London-based photographer John Ferguson.
You have free articles remaining.
Additionally, the museum also hosts a variety of community gatherings and events, including their upcoming Fright Fest 2019, Brown Bag History, Second Saturdays and more.
To learn more, contact the museum at 775-738-3418 or follow them on Facebook, @nnmuseum.
Please join us for Business After Hours for an evening of conversation, food, drinks, and raffle prizes.
Contact the Elko Area Chamber with any questions at 775-738-7135.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.