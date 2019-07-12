ELKO — Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on July 18, hosted by XP Gaming & Café and Stanfill Consulting at 1250 Lamoille Highway from 5:30-7 p.m.
Business After Hours provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community.
Stanfill Consulting, located at 1154 Silver St., is a family owned and operated business services company.
Anything a business would need, Stanfill Consulting puts in their best efforts to come up with a way to handle it. Services provided include payroll, bookkeeping, human resources, dispatching and general business services. For more information, call them at 775-777-2005 or visit them at stanfillconsulting.com.
XP Gaming & Café is Elko’s greatest gaming experience. They are a fun, family-friendly establishment with a variety of board and trading card games to play in-store. Find a game that you and your friends/family enjoy? Large assortments of their games are available for purchase.
XP Gaming & Café also hosts Magic the Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons tabletop education, game play, and open houses. While you play, sample any one of their gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, snacks and/or enjoy a range of fun beverages, including a large variety of coffee, roasted locally from Collective Coffee Roasters. For more information, call 775-299-2848 or find them on Facebook at XPGamingElko.
Join us for an evening of networking, food, beverages, raffles and fun. Please contact the Elko Area Chamber with any questions at 775-738-7135.
