ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on May 18 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with Ameriprise Financial at 567 West Silver St., Suite 402.

Attendees can expect to enjoy an assortment of delicious food items catered by We Cater to You, sample a variety of tasty beverages, and enter for a chance to win some incredible giveaways.

Business After Hours is a free event that’s open to the public and gives both community and business members the chance to network to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals, and learn about upcoming events in our area.

Ameriprise Financial advisors deliver personalized, goal-based advice to help you feel more confident about your financial future.

Financial planners in the industry generally offer investment management, but not all investment managers offer a comprehensive approach to financial advice. At your local Ameriprise, a team of 10 are ready to work one-to-one on personalized advice based on your individual goals and needs. Through personalized advice and their digital tools, they can help you define your goals, see your progress, review your investments and plan for the expected and unexpected.

To learn more, call 775-777-1980 or visit their team website at ameripriseadvisors.com/team/elevate-financial-group.

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.