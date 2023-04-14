ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, April 20, at Comparion Insurance Agency with Ormaza Construction and NextHome Infinity Realty at 225 Silver St. from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Attendees can expect to enjoy an assortment of delicious food items, sample a variety of tasty beverages, and enter for a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes. Be one of the first to explore the newly renovated Comparion offices and learn more about all three businesses’ many services being provided to our community all under one roof.

Business After Hours is a free event that’s open to the public and gives both community and business members the chance to network to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals, and learn about upcoming events in our area.

Comparion Insurance Agency, a Liberty Mutual Company, knows you want affordable choices when it comes to insurance. Comparion agent Michael Popp can quote trusted national and regional insurance partners with products that cover your family, income and assets like a home, car, boat, or jewelry. Michael Popp is in our community and can guide you through the complex process of finding the right insurance coverage. Contact your local agent today at 775-777-3700.

Ormaza builds every project as though they will own it. They also offer complete service from conceptual design to the finished project. Ormaza Construction keeps costs down, as you are paying one vendor for the services of many. They are a small company, capable of completing large-scale projects. Their low overhead costs allow them to transfer these savings to their clients. Call them today at 775-738-5611.

Through their diverse backgrounds and decades of experience, NextHome Infinity Realty were founded on ethical principles to serve communities far and abroad with their Real Estate needs. Trust, devotion, integrity, and reliability are just a few of the qualities they hold close to each purchase and sale.

NextHome is a franchise for the future and is built on a human-first business model that supports the highly individual way each and every one of their agents choose to do business.

For more information or to contact an agent, call 775-738-HOME.

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.