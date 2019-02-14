Try 1 month for 99¢
Sherman Station
Cynthia Delaney, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, February 21, at Gallagher Ford. Business After Hours is a beneficial place to come network with other businesses, learn about community events, and get your face out there. Business After Hours is free and open to the public.

Gallagher Ford is committed to providing their customer with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of new Ford models and budget-friendly used cars to car loans and Ford lease and friend service, there is a variety of reasons why their customers continue to return to their conveniently located showroom. Please visit Gallagher Ford for more information on their services.

Gallagher Ford is located at 650 30th Street in Elko, Nevada. Join us for an evening of networking, food, beverages, raffles, and fun. Please contact the Elko Area Chamber with any questions: 775-738-7135.

Emily Anderson is marketing and program coordinator at the Elko Area Chamber.

