ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business Before and After Hours this month. These events are a great way to network, market yourself or your business, and learn about upcoming community events. Our Business Before and After programs also host a variety of food, beverages and raffles.
Business Before Hours will be hosted by Geotemps on May 9 at 920 Idaho St. from 8-9 a.m. Geotemps is the answer to an industry’s need for skilled professionals. The local agency prides themselves on the individuals they place in our surrounding area.
Elko Branch Manager Laura Moser said, “We take the time to make sure we place the right individual, and we don’t consider ourselves so much a temp agency as a staffing agency for [mining, engineering, geothermal and beyond].”
Please join Geotemps at their Business Before Hours to learn more details about their services and their involvement in our community. For immediate assistance and information, call 775-738-4707.
Business After Hours will be hosted by Southwest Gas on May 16 from 5:30-7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public and will be held at their new building location at 2901 Ruby Vista Drive.
District Manager Frans Yorgesen said, “We want our community to know who we are, what we do and why we built the new building.”
Frans and his staff invite the public and area businesses to attend their Business After Hours and not only learn how the new building is providing further efficiency of services to our area, but also to hear the latest updates on upcoming projects, including the expansion planned for the Spring Creek Area.
For more information, please contact the Elko Area Chamber at 775-738-7135.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.