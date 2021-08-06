Business Before Hours at Academy Mortgage

ELKO — Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business Before Hours on August 12 from 8-9 a.m. with Academy Mortgage and Trinity Realty at 930 Idaho St.

Business Before Hours is a free and fun event open to the public. Our hosts will serve food and beverages and provide a variety of raffle prizes, including a chance to win a Char-Broil Performance Series 4-Burner Gas Grill.

Attend and network with other business leaders and community members. Additionally, learn more about our hosting organizations and have the first opportunity to hear about what’s up and coming in our community.

Whether you want to buy a new home or refinance an existing mortgage, Academy Mortgage will provide a customized solution for you at competitive rates. No brokering, no middleman, no hassle, no surprises.

Academy is a direct lender, which means that the Elko branch and regional offices are equipped to complete the entire loan process in-house; all loan processing, underwriting, closings, and funding are handled locally. As a result, they have a proven track record of closing loans as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Put them to the test. Let them show you how simple and easy securing a mortgage can be by contacting them at 775-777-9793.