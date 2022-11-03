Business Before Hours at Allusive Images

ELKO - Join the Elko Area Chamber for a morning of conversation, food, drink, and raffle prizes at Business Before Hours on Thursday, Nov. 10, with Allusive Images at 1250 Lamoille Highway, Suite 732 starting at 8 a.m.

Business Before Hours is a free, open to the public event that provides the opportunity to network to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community.

Photography has been a love of Brandi Betancourt since childhood and quickly became the medium for her to participate in capturing family and friends’ photos of their events, weddings and graduations.

So, a passion became a business, Allusive Images, and her work quickly became noticed and requested by others. Her portfolio of work has expanded to include Head Shots, Infants, Family and Children, Seniors, Corporate, Schools, Weddings, and Events all either in a studio setting or at an outdoor location.

Brandi invites you to her upcoming Business Before Hours to view her new, ground floor studio, and to learn more about what she can do for you. Need an updated family photo or something to put on the front of this year’s Christmas Card? You will also be able to find out more details about her upcoming Family Studio Sessions scheduled for the month of November.

For more information or to schedule a session, please call 775-934-4171 or visit their website at allusive-images.com.

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.