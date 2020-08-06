Business Before Hours at Marriott

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business Before Hours from 8-9 a.m. August 13 at TownePlace Suites by Marriott at 2625 E. Jennings Way.

Business Before Hours is a free and fun event open to the public that serves food, beverages and raffle prizes while simultaneously providing a great place to network with other business leaders and community members. Additionally, learn more about our hosting organization and have the first opportunity to hear about upcoming events in our community.

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Elko invites you to start your day on their spacious, peaceful back patio with a Mimosa or Bloody Mary at their Business Before Hours. There you will learn more about their commitment to cleanliness that goes beyond COVID-19.

TownPlace Suites gives you space to settle in and make yourself at home. From their clean, spacious suites with full kitchens and complimentary hot breakfast to free Wi-Fi, they have what you need to stay comfortable and productive.

For more information, visit Marriott.com/EKOTS or call 775-738-9900.

We hope to see you all there, and for any questions concerning Business Before Hours, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.

Meghan Micheli is the Elko Area Chamber's Event and Sales Director.

