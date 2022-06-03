 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business Before Hours at Nevada State Bank

Elko Area Chamber of Commerce logo

ELKO -- Join the Elko Area Chamber for Business Before Hours on June 9 from 8-9 a.m. with Nevada State Bank at 2915 Mountain City Highway.

Business Before Hours is a free and fun event open to the public. The hosts will be providing a variety of beverages with an array of breakfast treats. Also, be sure to enter for a chance at winning some raffle prizes.

Attend and network with other business leaders and community members. Additionally, learn more about the hosting organization and have the first opportunity to hear about what’s up and coming in our community.

Nevada State Bank has been the bank of choice for many Nevadans for more than 60 years. They work hard to understand your financial needs so they can offer a complete suite of products and services customized to fit your household or your business needs. They want to earn your trust and share in your financial future.

Nevada State Bank offers everything you need to help you achieve your financial goals. Ask them how they can open the door to your future, and they will make it happen for you.

For more information, contact there Elko Branch at 775-393-2350 or their Spring Creek Branch at 775-393-2380.

Meghan Micheli is marketing and program coordinator at the Elko Area Chamber.

