Business Before Hours at NextHome Infinity

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business Before Hours from 8-9 a.m. Sept. 10 at NextHome Infinity Realty, 557 W. Silver St., Unit 203.

Business Before Hours is a free and fun event open to the public. Our hosts will serve food and beverages by Donuts N’ Mor and provide a variety of raffle prizes. Attend and network with other business leaders and community members. Additionally, learn more about our hosting organization and have the first opportunity to hear about what’s up and coming in our community.

Whether you’re a first time buyer or an experienced investor, NextHome Infinity Realty is here to assist you in finding useful information about how to choose the “right” property, making an offer, negotiating, financing, mortgage rates, moving, and everything involved in making an informed home-buying decision in today’s market.

If you currently own property and are thinking about selling it, NextHome encourages you to visit nexthomeinfinityrealty.com or contact one of their knowledgeable team members for more information about preparing your home for sale, selecting the right agent, pricing your home appropriately, marketing it effectively, going through the inspection process, and receiving a timely market evaluation. For questions or more information, call 775-738-HOME.

We hope to see you all there, and for any questions concerning Business Before Hours, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.

Meghan Micheli is the Marketing & Program Coordinator at the Elko Area Chamber.

