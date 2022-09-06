 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business Before Hours at RE/MAX

Elko Area Chamber of Commerce logo

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for a morning of conversation, food, drink, and raffle prizes at Business Before Hours on Thursday, Sept. 8, with RE/MAX Royalty at 171 West Silver St., Suite 200 starting at 8 a.m.

Business Before Hours is a free, open to the public event that provides the opportunity to network to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community.

Be treated like Royalty at RE/MAX Royalty. Their team strives for excellence in customer service. They value their clients and behave accordingly. They answer their phones and return calls promptly. They are always looking for new technology and ways to make the home shopping and selling process the best experience you have ever had.

When you list with RE/MAX Royalty you will receive support and services not available at other real estate companies, including access to their interactive, LED lit window display where your listing is displayed 24/7 and includes a QR code where a buyer can scan the code to your property’s own website as well as Matterport; software that creates a 3D model of your home and allows buyers to do a virtual walkthrough.

The RE/MAX Royalty Team is also involved in the community, participating most recently at the Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival raising money for the Children's Miracle Network by giving people tethered rides in their hot air balloon.

For more information or to schedule your appointment, please call 775-318-5997 or visit their website at remax-royalty-elko-nv.com.

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.

Meghan Micheli is marketing and program coordinator at the Elko Area Chamber.

