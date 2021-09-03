Business Before Hours at Sierra Java

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business Before Hours on Sept. 9 from 8-9 a.m. with Sierra Java at 673 Cimarron Way.

Business Before Hours are a free and fun event open to the public. Our hosts will be providing their own house coffee along with an array of breakfast treats. Want to try out one of the many other items they have on hand? Their menu will be available for purchase. Also, be sure to enter for a chance at winning some raffle prizes.

Attend and network with other business leaders and community members. Additionally, learn more about our hosting organizations and have the first opportunity to hear about what’s up and coming in our community.

Sierra Java is a family owned, local coffee shop that offers as many amazing varieties of caffeinated and non-caffeinated beverages as anyone could hope for. They are here to satisfy your coffee or red bull Italian soda craving seven days a week, and offer unique specials monthly.

Need your coffee fix delivered? They can do that. Need a coffee set up for your next meeting or social gathering? They have you covered there too.

Stop by and enjoy their warm and inviting, newly renovated lobby, or, if you’re in a hurry, speed through their convenient drive through.