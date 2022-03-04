Business Before Hours at Slothower Pediatrics

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business Before Hours on March 10 from 8-9 a.m. with Slothower Pediatrics at 1780 Browning Way, Suite A.

Our hosts are celebrating five years in service to our community and invite you to come and help them celebrate with an assortment of foods and beverages as well as an opportunity to win some raffle prizes, including a catering for 10 by Costa Vida.

Business Before Hours is a free and fun event open to the public. Attend and network with other business leaders and community members. Additionally, learn more about our hosting organization and have the first opportunity to hear about what’s up and coming in our community.

Slothower Pediatrics’ mission is to provide the best pediatric care when you need it, at an affordable cost, with the best experience possible.

Their focus is to give your child the most accurate diagnosis possible, while sharing vital health-related information with you to further improve your child’s health.

They care about every child’s well-being, which is why they take the time to get to know each of their patients very well.

Featured services include: Complete care for infants, children and adolescents; prevention care and immunizations; autism; ADHD testing and treatment; as well as treatment of child illness.

For more information or to book an appointment, call 775-778-3437. Also, be sure to like and follow them on both Facebook and Instagram.

We hope to see you all there, and for any questions concerning Business Before Hours, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.

Meghan Micheli is marketing and program coordinator for the Elko Area Chamber.

