Business Before Hours at St. Mark's

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business Before Hours on Jan. 13 from 8-9 a.m. with St. Mark Lutheran Preschool at 277 Willow St.

Business Before Hours is a free and fun event open to the public. Our hosts will be providing a variety of beverages with an array of breakfast treats. Also, be sure to enter for a chance at winning some raffle prizes.

Attend and network with other business leaders and community members. Additionally, learn more about our hosting organization and have the first opportunity to hear about what’s up and coming in our community.

At St. Mark Lutheran Preschool their mission is to equip each child spiritually, intellectually, socially, physically, and emotionally according to Luke 2:52: to grow in wisdom and stature, and in favor with God.”

Their knowledgeable staff meets state requirements, has had FBI background checks, perform T.B. testing every two years and is certified in infant, child and adult CPR and First Aid. They are always willing to meet with a parent or speak with them via phone.

Contact Shawn Cavaness for registration or information at 775- 738-4750 or email smlps.elko@gmail.com. Follow them on Facebook at St. Mark Lutheran Church & Preschool.

We hope to see you all at Business Before Hours, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.

Meghan Micheli is the marketing and program coordinator at the Elko Area Chamber.

