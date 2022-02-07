Business Before Hours at Stanfill Consulting

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business Before Hours on Feb. 10 from 8-9 a.m. with Stanfill Consulting at 222 W. Silver St.

Business Before Hours is a free and fun event open to the public. Our hosts will be providing an assortment of foods and beverages by one of Elko’s newest eateries, Sugar Y Spice. Also, be sure to enter for a chance at winning some raffle prizes.

Attend and network with other business leaders and community members. Additionally, learn more about our hosting organization and have the first opportunity to hear about what’s up and coming in our community.

The team at Stanfill Consulting is here to help their clients prosper by providing them with a wide array of professional, business and individual services, products, and solutions to help them better manage their day-to-day operations. They endeavor to provide superior client service and build long-term client relationships.

Services include bookkeeping, payroll, IT support, computer and smart device repair, marketing management, and more.

Not only does Stanfill Consulting offer services for your business, but for your home as well. Housed within their facility you will find Independent Consultant, Elizabeth Stanfill for Pampered Chef, offering high-quality kitchen tools and delicious, timesaving recipes, as well as Modere, clean lifestyle products that includes beauty and personal care, nutrition and household essentials.

For more information or to book an appointment, call 775-777-2005.

We hope to see you all there, and for any questions concerning Business Before Hours, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0