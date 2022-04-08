Business Before Hours at The Tasty Truck

Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business Before Hours on April 14 from 8 to 9 a.m. with The Tasty Truck hosting for We Cater to You in the Parking Lot of 180 Idaho Street.

Business Before Hours are a free and fun event open to the public. Our hosts will be providing an assortment of foods and beverages made in-house, including breakfast sandwiches and mimosas. Also, be sure to enter for a chance at winning some raffle prizes.

Attend and network with other business leaders and community members. Additionally, learn more about our hosting organization and have the first opportunity to hear about what’s up and coming in our community.

The Tasty Truck is one of Elko’s newest food spots and is an extension of We Cater To You; a local one-stop-shop, catering business specializing in custom meal plans, lunches to go, custom cakes, pastry and other exceptional food items for any and all occasions. The owners’ mission is to bring new flavors to Elko with a high energy vibe.

For more information, call 775-934-8916 and be sure to follow them on Facebook @wecatertoyounv and @thetastytrucknv.

We hope to see you all there, and for any questions concerning Business Before Hours, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0