ELKO -- Elko Area Chamber invites you to join them for Business Before Hours hosted by The Clean Team on March 14 from 8-9 a.m.
Business Before Hours is a free and fun event open to the public that serves food, beverages and raffle prizes while simultaneously providing a great place to network with other business leaders and community members.
The Clean Team, located at 222 Idaho St., opened in 2018 and has since solidified their reputation as being tenacious, attentive, product knowledgeable, detail-oriented and flexible. They enjoy providing cleaning services for customer convenience.
Owners Diamond and Caleb Sheldon have lived in our area for multiple years and have developed their business services through a variety of education and experience. Certified by the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification, The Clean Team is trained to operate at a higher standard.
Services provided include commercial cleaning, rental property cleaning, janitorial services, move-in/move-out cleaning, VCT flooring (cleaning, strips, etc.), carpet cleaning, hardwood flooring, tile and grout, window cleaning, water restoration, junk/trash removal and more.
The Clean Team believes that cleaning is essential to protecting our health in our homes, schools and workplaces and that no job is done until it is done right. For more information, contact them at 775-753-8326.
We hope to see you at Business Before Hours. Please contact the Chamber for more information at 775-738-7135.
