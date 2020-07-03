× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business Before Hours on July 9 from 8-9 a.m. at Clarity Window Cleaning and Janitorial Services, 469 Idaho St.

Business Before Hours is a free and fun event open to the public that serves food, beverages and raffle prizes while simultaneously providing a great place to network with other business leaders and community members. Additionally, learn more about our hosting organization and have the first opportunity to hear about upcoming events in our community.

The Professional team at Clarity specializes in making sure your business and home are always looking their best by providing: construction clean-Up, commercial and residential window cleaning, hard water removal, residential deep cleaning, move-in and move-out cleaning, exterior soft washing, and commercial janitorial services. To learn more or to book services call 775-299-4550.

We hope to see you all there, and for any questions concerning Business Before Hours, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.

Meghan Micheli is marketing and program coordinator at the Elko Area Chamber.

