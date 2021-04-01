Business Before Hours set for April 8

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business Before Hours on April 8 from 8-9 a.m. with Princess and a Redneck and CarolLee Jayne Portraits at 180 Idaho St.

Business Before Hours is a free and fun event open to the public. Our hosts will serve food and beverages and provide a variety of raffle prizes. Attend and network with other business leaders and community members. Additionally, learn more about our hosting organization and have the first opportunity to hear about what’s up and coming in our community.

Princess and a Redneck, also C3 Uniform and Battle Born Souvenir, are a digital printing and laser engraving business that specializes in gifts as unique as you. If you are looking for something different or custom they can help.

Are you a business owner in need of promotional items or corporate gifts? They can do that too; cups and tumblers, coffee mugs, notebooks and portfolios, wine box gift sets, cutting boards, acrylic and awards to clothing, stickers, and decals.

For more information, call at 775-777-2020 or visit their website at princessandaredneck.com.

CarolLee Jayne Portraits focuses on providing a unique and boutique portrait experience that results in heirloom artwork.