ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business Before Hours on Aug. 8 from 8-9 a.m. with the Keller Williams Group One at 461 Fourth St.
Business Before Hours is a great opportunity to network with the public and other business leaders. Refreshments and raffle prizes will be provided. Business Before Hours is free and open to the public.
At Keller Williams Group One Inc., they understand that it’s the agent who sells your home, not the brokerage. This is why they attract, train, and cultivate the best real estate agents in the world and support agents with a culture of empowerment.
"We believe that high quality agents deliver superior client experiences," the company stated. "Our culture is legendary, so much so that it has been studied in-depth by Stanford University, and Keller Williams is repeatedly named the number one training organization in the world, across all industries."
“Keller Williams is … a company with a unique economic and cultural model, embracing organizational concepts such as profit sharing, shared decision making, open books, and extensive employee training,” stated Stanford University.
"We are proud to be a client-focused organization that fosters integrity and teamwork, rewards innovation, and works hard to create win-win outcomes. Whether you buy or sell with a Keller Williams agent, you are connecting with a network of 170,000 real estate consultants located in over 800 offices worldwide," the company added.
"Our Northern Nevada office is home to over 300 agents and is rapidly growing. Our three office locations in Reno, Carson City and Elko, Nevada, are centrally located for our client and agent needs."
We hope to see you all there, and for any questions concerning Business Before Hours, please contact the Chamber at 775-753-7135.
