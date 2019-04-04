ELKO -- Elko Area Chamber invites you to join them for Business Before Hours hosted by Port of Subs No. 251 and Golden Gate Petroleum on April 11 from 8-9 a.m. at 3600 W. Idaho St.
Business Before Hours is a free and fun event open to the public that serves food, beverages and raffle prizes while simultaneously providing a great place to network with other business leaders and community members.
Port of Subs No. 251, located at 3600 W Idaho St., provides a wide variety of classic and hot subs, wraps, salads, sides, fresh baked desserts and beverages. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m., which is great news for all the early birds, because Port of Subs provides fresh, made-daily burritos and sandwiches to their Golden Gate Petroleum partner inside the Sinclair Dino Mart.
But let’s not forget about their weekend hours, which are Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Have an upcoming meeting or party? Consider contacting Port of Subs’ owner/manager, Robert Leonhardt, and his friendly staff for your catering needs at 775-738-1230. Also, like them on Facebook @PortofSubsWestElko and find out more about how Port of Subs No. 251 is getting involved in our community.
Golden Gate Petroleum was founded in 1946 and is one of the largest family-owned petroleum and biofuel distributors in the western United States.
Golden Gate Petroleum has opened the new Sinclair Truck Stop at 3600 W. Idaho St. and is open 24 hours a day. The Dino Mart, as it’s called, stocks a variety of items including a number of freshly crafted foodstuffs such as parfaits, sandwiches, etc.
For over 70 years, growth and customer service remain Golden Gate Petroleum’s top priorities. For more information, contact the Elko location at 775-777-0823.
We hope to see you at Business Before Hours. Please contact the Chamber for more information at 775-738-7135.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.