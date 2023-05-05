ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business Before Hours on Thursday, May 11, with EXP Realty at the Elko Business Center with PacRes Mortgage, Braemar Construction and Koinonia Construction at 487 Railroad St. from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Attendees can expect to enjoy an assortment of delicious food items, sample a variety of tasty beverages, and enter for a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes. Learn more about all these business’s many services being provided to our community.

Business After Hours is a free event that’s open to the public and gives both community and business members the chance to network to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals, and learn about upcoming events in our area.

Whether you’re buying or selling, EXP Realty agents provide deep, local real estate experience and knowledge to make your experience as frictionless and empowering as possible.

EXP offers unique services for their clients. Whether you need a commercial broker, a relocation specialist or support accelerating the home buying/selling process, they are dedicated to providing you with the best solutions.

Contact one of their local agents today at 775-299-4969.

PacRes Mortgage Advisor Jan Van Asche is from Elko and joined the PacRes team in July 2022.

With years of experience in the mortgage and finance industries, she is excited to use her knowledge and expertise to help you take a confident next step toward your homeownership dream.

Whether you’re buying, refinancing, or something else, she is a kind and compassionate team player who is here to build a relationship with you and help you reach your long-term financial goals.

If given the chance, Jan promises to prioritize clear communication and 5-star customer service from the beginning to the end of your homebuying journey, and beyond.

For more information, call 775-389-5932 or visit pacresmortgage.com.

During the gold Rush of 1988, the owners of Braemar Construction made the budding community of Elko their home. Since that time Howard Schmidt, Dusty Shipp and the team at Braemar have worked hard to build families across Northern Nevada their dream homes.

“It has always been our intent to provide quality and value to our customers,” Howard Schmidt.

As you walk through any Braemar home you will note the mark of quality products in perfect harmony with innovative design. By going through the building process with Braemar, you will enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience, a home unlike any other.

For more information, contact them at 775-777-2949 or visit homesbybraemar.com.

Koinonia Construction specializes in new home construction and commercial contracting. They offer a selection of semi-customizable home models. Within their focus communities, they offer both semi-customizable models and homes built-to-spec.

With Koinonia Construction, you can expect attention-to-detail. They pride themselves on the fact that most of their construction process is insourced, with only a few tasks being handled by local sub-contractor. They work closely with their clients throughout the entire construction process to ensure that they meet or exceed your vision.

For more information, call 775-777-5853 or visit koinoniaconstruction.com.

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.