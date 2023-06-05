Please join the Elko Area Chamber at Business Before Hours on Thursday, June 8, with Roper Buildings and Academy Mortgage located at 940 Idaho St. starting at 8 a.m.

Attendees can expect to enjoy an assortment of delicious food items, get their morning coffee fix, and enjoy a free entry for a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes; meet the hard-working staff and learn all the exciting product and services offered by both local businesses.

Business Before Hours is a free, open to the public event that provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community.

Roper Buildings has been the premier pole building company in the Western United States for the past two decades. The vision of Roper Buildings is to provide the highest quality structure by using local materials and cutting through the red-tape often found with other construction companies.

Roper Buildings is innovating the pole building industry by realizing the dreams of every customer they serve. They’re not interested in being just “another” construction company. Building with them is an experience – dedicated to customer service from the very first phone call to the last screw placed in the building. No matter the size or purpose of your building, let their team help you create a building that will last a lifetime.

For more information, call 775-401-3204 or visit their website at roperbuildings.com.

Whether you want to buy a new home or refinance an existing mortgage, Academy Mortgage will provide a customized solution for you at competitive rates. No brokering, no middleman, no hassle, no surprises.

Academy is a direct lender, which means that the Elko Branch and Regional Offices are equipped to complete the entire loan process in-house; all loan processing, underwriting, closings, and funding are handled locally. As a result, they have a proven track record of closing loans as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Put them to the test. Let them show you how simple and easy securing a mortgage can be by contacting them at 775-777-9793.

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.