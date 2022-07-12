 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business Before Hours with Tara Bybee

Elko Area Chamber of Commerce logo

ELKO -- Join the Elko Area Chamber for a morning of conversation, food, drink and door prizes at Business Before Hours on Thursday, July 14, with Edward Jones: Tara L Bybee at 1028 Idaho St., Suite 120 starting at 8 a.m.

Business Before Hours is a free, open to the public event that provides the opportunity to network to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community.

Edward Jones: Tara L Bybee values personal relationships based on a deep understanding of your unique financial needs. She uses a solutions-based approach tailored to your individual goals and provides exceptional service.

Relationships are key. In her view, having meaningful conversations about what is important to her clients builds strong relationships. She meets when it’s convenient for her clients, preferably face-to-face or via phone, because she recognizes the challenging needs of their businesses and their lives.

Focus service areas include Retirement Savings Strategies, Business Retirement Plans, New Investors, Insurance & Annuities, Estate & Legacy Strategies, and College Savings.

For more information, call 775-389-2324 or visit them at edwardjones.com/tara-bybee.

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.

Meghan Micheli is marketing and program coordinator for the Elko Area Chamber.

