ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business Before Hours on June 13 from 8-9 a.m. with The Luke Fitzgerald Group and Koinonia Construction at 2882 Copper Trail.
Business Before Hours is a great opportunity to come network with the public and other business leaders. Refreshments and raffle prizes will be provided. Business Before Hours is free and open to the public.
Koinonia Construction and The Luke Fitzgerald Group at Keller Williams were founded by Luke Fitzgerald three years ago. Before founding both businesses, Luke had been developing experience for over 15 years in construction, real estate and property development through his family’s businesses in the Reno area.
Additionally, Luke worked for five years in our community at both Barrick and Newmont. His construction business partner, John, and he decided from the beginning to ensure they build to a new standard after years of working independently and with other contractors. They work to exceed expectations and build the home the customer wants.
Additionally, they offer a huge variety of options within the standard features. Notably, over 10 stain and paint grade cabinets (locally handcrafted), an assortment of interior and exterior finishes, and a wide variety of floor plans. All this before the customer gets to their upgrade needs. No two homes are ever the same. They uniquely build on a heated and conditioned crawl space that is fully sealed and insulated.
Luke lives in Elko, with his wife and three children ages 18 months to 13 years old. His wife is a team member in their real estate group of four. John and his family live out in Spring Creek where his two children attend school and do dance and sporting events. Their businesses support many local causes and events including Communities in Schools, local charities and churches.
Koinonia is a Greek word meaning to be in, of and serving your community, so they strive to leverage their businesses to do just that.
We hope to see you all there, and for any questions concerning Business Before Hours, please contact the Chamber at 775-753-7135.
